SHARAQPUR More than 100 power pilferers were arrested during a special crackdown conducted on the orders of the Lesco chief executive on Thursday. The operation was led by Lesco executive engineer Ch Faiz. The Lesco teams raided different areas of Sheikhupura district including Nizampur, Kot Mehmood, Bhattian Wala, Marh Bhangwein, Kot Hassan and Bhole Shah and arrested more than 100 power pilferers. Cases had been registered against them.