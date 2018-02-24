LAHORE - The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved two development schemes of road sector with an estimated cost of Rs5489.168 million. These schemes were approved in the 53rd meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year 2017-18. The approved development schemes are: construction of bridge at Chak Nizam on River Jehlum in district Mandi Bahauddin at the cost of Rs3961.748 million and widening/improvement of road from Wazirabad to Kot Harra, Gujranwala (revised) at the cost of Rs1527.420 million.