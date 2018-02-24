MANILA - The Philippine government summoned the US ambassador over an American intelligence report that listed President Rodrigo Duterte and his deadly war on drugs as a "regional threat", Manila said Friday. US envoy Sung Kim met Duterte's chief aide on Thursday to discuss the US "Worldwide Threat Assessment" released last week, the two nations said. Under a section headed "regional threats", the report listed Cambodian leader Hun Sen's crackdown on dissent, Duterte's war on crime and corruption as well as the flight of the Rohingya minority from Myanmar to Bangladesh. –AFPDuterte's spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement that Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea summoned Kim over the report, which has drawn sharp criticism from the president's camp.