Islamabad - Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Mushahidullah Khan on Friday said that plantation was only solution to issues related to environment including environmental imbalances and threat to biodiversity.He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of honey-bee farm and spring plantation campaign at Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden at Bara Kahu. “We are depended upon plants for food, clothes, medicines and air”, he said at the function jointly organised by the ministry and Pakistan Tobacco Company. He said that a country needed 25 per cent forests on its total area but Pakistan had less than 5 per cent forest-covered area.He further said that less forest cover was cause of floods, dust, and many disasters. The floods of 2010 affected 2 million people that include 2,000 deaths as well. Illegal forest cutting has disturbed environmental balance, he said, adding that the biodiversity was under threats and many important species of birds and animals were endangered.He also highlighted that plantation was the only solution to all these problems, adding the botanical garden attaches a great importance in this issue. He said that the Ministry of Climate Change with the collaboration of Pakistan Tobacco Company had started plantation campaign in the botanical garden, which he said would help protect biodiversity from negative impacts of climate change.The minister said that human beings themselves were responsible for destroying the world, adding that Islam talked about climate change first about fourteen hundred years ago. The unsustainable development of developed countries created issue of climate change and developing countries were facing the consequences. The developed countries must pay developing countries for their capacity building. Everyone should play role as a religious duty, he stressed.Parliamentary Secretary and MNA Romina Khursheed Alam also told the audience that they were trying to involve university and school students in “Ghar Ghar Aik Shajar” campaign to create awareness among public.