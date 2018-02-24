LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Friday directed registrar office to fix March 8 for hearing of petition seeking disqualification of MNA Jamshed Ahmad Dasti. Farooq Ahmad Khan, a voter from NA-178, moved the application through his counsel Advocate AK Dogar and submitted that a petition related to disqualification of MNA Dasti had been pending adjudication before the court. The Supreme Court had also announced decision against him, the petitioner said. He said Dasti was not Sadiq and Amin and did not fulfill the requirements set by Articles 62 and 63. He said it should be decided soon because the respondent parliamentarian did not qualify to be member of the parliament. He asked the court to fix the petition for early disposal of the matter and declare Dasti as disqualified to hold the public office. After hearing arguments of the petitioner’s counsel, Justice Muhammad Farrukh Irfan Khan accepted the plea and directed the registrar office to fix it before the court by March 8. –Staff Reporter