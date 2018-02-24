KASUR:-A local court sentenced a rape accused to 12-and-a-half-year in prison and fined him Rs50,000 here the other day. According to the prosecution, convict Jamil alias Ganga had raped a girl. The Ellahabad police arrested him and produced him in the court. In the light of evidence, Chunian Additional District and Sessions Judge Shakil Ahmed sentenced him to 12-and-a-half-year in prison and imposed a fine of Rs50,000. The convict would have to serve six more months in prison if he failed to pay the fine.