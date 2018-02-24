Rawalpindi - Annual Elections of Rawalpindi High Court Bar Association will be held on February 24 (today)All candidates have presented their manifestoes in the projection meeting held here in the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi bench. A neck-to-neck competition is likely to take place between former judge high court Hassan Raza Pasha and Malik Waheed Anjum for the seat of president and between Hafza Bukhari and Sardar Manzar Bashir for the post of general secretary. Polling will continue from 9 am till 5pm. About 4,000 lawyers will cast their votes in the polling.