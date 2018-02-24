Islamabad - The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission on Friday launched sector-specific skills councils to train and produce skilled workforce as required by key economic players in Pakistan. A ceremony in this connection was held here, organised by the NAVTTC, where representatives of leading business and industry sectors including textile, renewable energy and agriculture were also present. Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission and National Security Advisor Sartaj Aziz said that an interest of private sector in the demand-driven training as well as demand analysis of the workforce would assist greatly in development of skilled workforce as per the need of our industry.He appreciated engaging private sector for development of skilled workforce and for reducing gap between industry and academia. He said that sector skills councils could play vital role in promoting the technical and vocational education sector in Pakistan, equally benefitting the industry and the government. He said that unemployment was a serious issue for the country and the only solution to the problem was to engage the youth in getting skills so that they are able to support their families.Executive Director NAVTTC Zulfiqar Ahmed Cheema said that establishment of the councils would help bridge the gap between the public and private sectors for policy alignment as well as producing qualified work force. He said that our future was associated with the promotion of TVET sector. If it becomes priority of the government, industry and media, all of the problems could be solved. This sector has the capacity to change destiny of the nation, he said, adding that if the government introduced a special package for the TVET sector, it would boost the country’s economy.The sector skills councils are being promoted as an initiative to support reforming the technical and vocational education and training (TVET) in Pakistan. They are intended to be a mechanism to secure greater involvement of employers in the design and implementation of publicly-funded training and to increase the quality and scale of training, he said.The initiative is supported by the TVET Sector Support Programme, funded by European Union and governments of Germany and Norway. Establishment of the SSCs in textile, renewable energy and agriculture sector is also under consideration by the NAVTTC to promote public-private partnership, he said. Aisha Khan, president hospitality sector skills council, said that establishment of the sector-specific councils was a historic moment, adding that the move would further strengthen the TVET sector. She said that new trends in view of market demand would be reviewed and soon the tourism sector would also be included in the hospitality sector skills council. Shahid Rafique, president construction sector skills council, said that he would also provide on-job training to the graduates of NAVTTC which would help them to secure jobs in the CPEC projects, she said.