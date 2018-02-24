KASURA woman succumbed to her wounds at hospital where she had been taken after attempting suicide by jumping off the rooftop of her house at Purani Mandi, Pattoki here the other day.Kishwar Bibi, resident of Purani Mandi, Pattoki drank a lot from the bottle of liquor; went upstairs and jumped off the roof to commit suicide. She fell on the ground and sustained critical injuries. She was rushed to Pattoki Tehsil Headquarters Hospital where she succumbed to her wounds. The Pattoki City police were investigating. Citizens robbed of valuables at gunpointDacoits intercepted citizens, pointing guns at them and robbed them of cash and other valuables here the other day.According to police sources, three dacoits intercepted Mumtaz Ali riding a car and snatched Rs80,000 and a cellphone from him. Near Doliwala, three dacoits stopped motorcyclist Hafeez Maseeh, snatched cash and the motorbike he was driving and fled.At Azhar Colony, in A-Division police limits, unidentified thieves stole a motorbike owned by electrician Saleem. Similarly, thieves broke into the house of Yaseen at Daftoh and made off with Rs360,000. Police were investigating.