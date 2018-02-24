GILGIT - Dozens of women walked out of their houses and staged a protest on China Pakistan Economic Corridor route of Sheenbar Nagir on Friday against electricity outages.

However, for the very first time, women came out of their houses to raise voice for their collective rights.

The protesters were holding placards and demanded the government to end electricity cuts in their area Sheenbar Nagir.

They blocked the CPEC route and warned of a long march to Gilgit if their demands were not fulfilled on a priority basis.

Kiran Qasim, a social activist while talking to The Nation said that this protest is the slap on the face of government. Despite culture and social barriers, the women are here to demand their rights.