ISLAMABAD - Remaining steadfast to one of the basic objectives of eliminating VIP culture, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) fined 103 VIPs during the last One & Half Month including parliamentarians, diplomats and bureaucrats.

As per basic objectives defined at the time of inception of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on January 28, 2006, it personnel are ensuring equal implementation of law and they fined 103 VIPs on traffic rules’ violation during the previous month, SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said.

The VIPs fined during the ongoing year included 29 government officials, 8 diplomats, 9 media Senators, 5 MNAs,9 MPAs, 4 army officials, 34 judiciary officers, 5 and others.

“Whether there is any VIP or common people on the road, everyone is equal to us and it is our responsibility to save his life through ensuring implementation on traffic rules,” the SSP (Traffic) maintained.