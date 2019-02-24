Share:

TORONTO - The 1st Annual China Canada Television Festival is to kick off in Toronto on Saturday, according to the Canadian Chinese Asian Arts And Filming Inc. on Friday.

The three-day festival is jointly organized by China TV Artists Association (CTAA ), Xinflix Media & CCAAF (Canadian Chinese Asian Arts and Filming) with the goal of promoting Chinese film and television as well as facilitating cultural exchanges between the two countries.

The festival will bring together celebrities in the film and television industry including international and Canadian actors, actresses, producers, production experts, directors, and media and government officials from the two countries.

On Monday, a large-scale television awards ceremony will be held to present awards to outstanding television producers, actors and actresses to recognize their accomplishments.