GUJRANWALA - The district police, in a crackdown on kite flyers, arrested more than 400 people and registered 308 cases against them. The police also recovered thousands of kites from them. According to police, the operation was launched on the orders of Gujranwala City Police Officer during which the police conducted raids in different areas and arrested 400 kite flyers. The police also recovered 11,576 kites and 470 string rolls from them.

On the other hand, two motorcyclists were injured by kite string on GT Road and Nowshera Road. It was reported that Amir, 18, was going on a motorcycle. When he reached Nowshera Road, the string of a stray kite fell on him. Resultantly, he received cuts on his body. Similarly, 65 years old Abdul Haq also sustained injuries when the string of a kite fell on him at overhead bridge GT Road, Gujranwala.

POLICE NAB PO

Baghbanpura police have arrested a proclaimed offender involved in murder of his wife. According to the police, accused Azeem Maseeh hanged his wife till death over a domestic issue about a year ago. He fled away and was declared proclaimed offender. Now, the police in a successful raid managed to arrest him.

On the other hand, a minor boy sustained burns when he fell in a tub filled with hot water. It was reported that five years old Ali Abbas was playing in home when he fell in the tub filled with hot water. He was rushed to Kamoke THQ Hospital.