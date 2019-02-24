Share:

An important consultative meeting chaired by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was held at the Foreign Office in Islamabad.

It was attended by former Foreign Secretaries and diplomats.

The meeting was convened in view of the worsening situation in Occupied Kashmir as well as aggressive designs of India.

Talking to media, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the consultation aimed at devising a comprehensive and integrated course of action. It was also convened to take benefit of the experiences of former diplomats and ambassadors.

He said meeting on important issues of foreign policy, including situation in Occupied Kashmir, proved fruitful. The Foreign Minister said such consultations will also be held on regular basis in future.