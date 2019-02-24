Share:

SARGODHA - A nine-year-old boy was sexually assaulted on his way home from mosque in village 8-North of Sargodha district.

According to police, the boy went to a local mosque to offer prayers. He was on his way home when accused identified as Shahid assaulted him after taking him to a deserted place. Likewise, in village 132-South a seven-year-old girl was going home from seminary when accused Abbas tried to kidnap her. But she shouted which alerted the people nearby and they rescued her. The accused fled from the scene. Police filed cases of both incidents and launched investigation. Locals expressed concerns over rising incidents of sexual assault, and they demanded stern action against the accused.