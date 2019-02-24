Share:

Islamabad : Abbas Mustafa won the men’s net category of the Jazz Business Golf Tournament 2019 while Saad Waheed won the gross category on the last day of the amateur golfing tournament concluded its last round at Islamabad Golf Club on Saturday.

Zeensat Ayesha won the ladies net category, the closest to pin was bagged by Behran Khan and Naveed Hussian, the longest drive was won by Squadron Leader Sheraz Wahab and Babar Khokar and media category title was won by Shakir Abbasi. The tournament witnessed participation from amateur golfers, distinguished customers and top management of Jazz. Prizes in various categories were distributed amongst the winning participants, media representatives and outstanding performers.

The Jazz Business Golf Tournament has been of one of the most sought after amateur golf events of Pakistan over the last 7 years and continues to attract a diverse segment of the country’s corporate and business sector, making for a well competed event, providing healthy entertainment and promoting golf in Pakistan.

Ali Naseer, Chief Corporate and Enterprise Officer, Jazz stated: “Over the past 7 years our customers and golf enthusiasts have transformed this tournament into one of the most prestigious amateur golf tournaments of Pakistan. I congratulate the winners and thank our distinguished guests for making this year’s event in Islamabad a huge success.’’

Jazz has always sought opportunities and fresh ideas to promote a healthier, more active lifestyle in the community. Now in its 8th edition, the 18-hole tournament has consistently attracted golfing enthusiasts from Jazz’s customer base.

Through this tournament, Jazz is contributing to the golfing community by providing a platform for golf enthusiasts all around Pakistan. The tournament is divided into three rounds, with Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad hosting one round each, every year. The three station tournament saw more than 400 amateur golfers take part during the entire course of the event.