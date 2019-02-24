Share:

ISLAMABAD - Quaid-i-Azam University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali has underlined need of having active and productive role of the higher educational institutions in the country’s overall socio-economic development.

There should be a strong linkage of the universities with the industrial sector and the special economic zones in the country, he said while inaugurating a two-day international conference on Nano-Materials Modeling and Simulation held here on Saturday at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU). Some renowned scholars and researchers from home and abroad were attending the conference.

The countries which were represented at the event included China, USA, UK, Germany, Korea and Nigeria.

The acting Vice Chancellor AIOU Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood presided over the conference that was arranged by the Department of Physics.

An exhibition of research-based projects that was reflective of the AIOU’s achievements in promoting research culture in the country was also arranged on the occasion.

Dr. Muhammad Ali appreciated the initiative taken by the AIOU in projecting Nano-materials technology that is most effective in diagnosing and treating serious diseases like cancer. He hoped that the under the dynamic leadership of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum, the AIOU will emerge as the best one among the open universities of the World.

He emphasized that academicians should work with the industrial sector for giving their academic input that help to address the socio-economic problems of the country.

He also called for promoting multi-disciplinary approach and collaborative partnership among the educational institutions in achieving the desired results.

While welcoming distinguished guests Dr. Nasir Mahmood hoped that the conference would be a source of interaction and future collaboration among the academicians and the researchers. He highlighted the continuous efforts, being made by the University in promoting research-based culture in the country.

He also apprised the participants about the AIOU’s endeavor, taking care of the deprived sections of the society meeting their educational needs free of cost.

Earlier, the conference’s chief organizer, Dean Sciences Dr. Zafar Ilyas said there will be 25 key-note speakers and some leading professors who will present their research-findings in their respective disciplines during the two-day working sessions.

There are about 350 participants of the conference.