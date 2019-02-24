Share:

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has called upon the United Nations to appoint a special representative for Kashmir to play its role in resolution of the longstanding issue.

Addressing a joint news conference along with former Norwegian Prime Minister Kjell Magne Bondevik in Islamabad on Sunday afternoon, he said the world body and the international community should undertake diplomatic efforts for resolution of Kashmir dispute peacefully.

The AJK President said India should refrain from any misadventure as it can push the entire region towards war.

He said India should realize that it cannot suppress Kashmiris' voice through oppression, which it has been committing for the last 70 years. He said India will also burn into ashes if it initiates the fire of war.

Sardar Masood Khan welcomed Kjell Magne Bondevik's peace efforts to solve the issue of Jammu and Kashmir through dialogue.