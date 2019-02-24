Share:

MIRPUR [AJK] - AJK Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana has said that Azad Jammu Kashmir is a state of diversified landscapes, mesmerizing sights and has potential of international tourism.

Addressing a meeting attended by Pakistan Association of Tour Operators on Saturday, he disclosed that steps are being taken for helicopter service to and from various mountainous scenic sites for the promotion of tourism.

“All the legal and constitutional responsibilities would be fulfilled for international tourists to make the job of tour operator easy,” he added.

“Services of tour operators from Pakistan and experts of Askari Aviation would be sought” he underlined.

The chief secretary expressed the hope that launching of Heli service would further promote tourism in the state. He directed the tourism department to take measures including taking views of tour operator and added that Heli service should be made available to all important tourist resorts of AJK. “It would generate economic activity and we would move towards prosperity of the State,” he remarked.

The AJK secretary tourism briefed the participants on potential of Heli tourism. A documentary on tourism potential in AJK was screened on the occasion.

Earlier, addressing an identical meeting with visiting tourist operators from the country, AJK Minister for information and Tourism Mushtaq Ahmed Minhas said that necessary steps are being taken for relaxation in restrictions for visit of foreign tourists to the state under the spirit of recently-announced policy of the government of Pakistan regarding promotion of tourism industry in AJK.

The minister said it would help international tourists to visit the attractive and important places of Azad Kashmir. Although there is no issue of security in AJK, it is our responsibility to give adequate protection to foreign tourists, he explained. He said comprehensive strategy is being formulated to take full benefits of tourism potential in AJK.

The minister said government was softening and simplifying the mechanism for investment in the State. He said under an ordinance conditions for investment in tourism projects are being softened. We wish Kashmir becomes hub of international tourists, he expressed desire.

He said government is working on different projects under public private partnership. Under the partnership-public partnership, parks, rest houses, guesthouses and other facilities are being provided, he maintained.