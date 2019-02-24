Share:

FAISALABAD - Donating for the service of ailing humanity is tantamount to doing business with Allah almighty who is most gracious and merciful and Inshaa Allah will pay back with hefty dividend in “Akrah” (hereafter).

Inaugurating five new dialysis machines and a digital X-ray Unit in Surriya Majeed Trust Hospital Marzi Pura here on Saturday, Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) said that business community is by nature very kind hearted. “They always prefer helping poor through a network of free dispensaries, schools and other such institutions”, he said and informed that FCCI members are managing major hospitals in addition to running a large number of free dispensaries in every nook and corner of the city. He further said that it is very positive sign that most of these dispensaries are providing latest medical facilities which are at par with the facilities offered by the government hospitals. He particularly appreciated the efforts of Executive Member Haji Muhammad Adrees Sidhey Sheikh who has established this trust hospital in a slum like locality which is dominated by the people living below poverty line. He said that other philanthropists should also follow the same pursuit and prefer poor localities for the establishment of free hospitals and other charity institutions.

Haji Muhammad Sadique, Chairman Surriya Majeed Trust Hospital said that latest medical facilities are being provided to the poor and ailing segment of the society. “These facilities are totally free of cost and only a nominal fee is charged from affording persons”, he added. He informed that latest dialysis machines will take at least four hours to wash kidney of a patient.

Adrees Sidhey Sheikh told that these machines have been directly imported from Germany to providing best medical facilities to kidney patient.

Earlier, Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain along with Hajji Muhammad Arshad and Hajji Muhammad Amjad inaugurated the newly installed machines by formally cutting the ribbon. Senior Vice President Mian Tanveer Ahmed, Haji Muhammad Adrees Sidhey Sheikh, Chaudhary Talat Mehmood, Rana Sikandar Azam, Abdullah Sheikh, Rana Fiyyaz Ahmed, Naseer Wohra, Shahid Mumtaz Bajwa and Ch Muhammad Boota were also present during this meeting.

Babu satisfy with pace of work on Rs1.28b Kashmir Bridge Underpass

Divisional Commissioner Mehmud Javed Bhatti inspected the pace of work on Kashmir Bridge Underpass on Canal Road which is scheduled to be completed at a cost of Rs1.28 billion.

While inspecting different aspects of the mega development project, he ordered immediate removal of trees from the way of construction work. He also directed shifting the installations of different departments including Fesco to accelerate pace of development work. He asked the FDA officers to supervise the project regularly and any hindrance or obstacle should be reported immediately for its removal. The Commissioner also checked alternative route for traffic due to construction of Kashmir Bridge Underpass and directed for proper traffic management to facilitate road users. Expressing his views, the Commissioner said that Kashmir Bridge Underpass mega project is very significant and important for the development of the city and said that the issue of traffic burden could be resolved for better traffic management.

FDA DG Aamir Aziz, Additional Commissioner Coordination Mehbub Ahmad, Director Development Mahar Ramzan and other officers were present on the occasion. Deputy Director Engineering Hassan Zaheer briefed the Commissioner about the specifications of the Kashmir Bridge Underpass project. Later, Divisional Commissioner Mehmud Javed Bhatti also visited the under completion Govt General Hospital Haseeb Shaheed Colony and reviewed the project in details. He said that the remaining work of the hospital would be completed for providing health facilities to people of the area.