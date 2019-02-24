Share:

rawalpindi - The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has allegedly set a notorious lady smuggler free despite arresting her and a man red-handed along with Hashish during a raid at Gulyana Morr, in Gujar Khan, official sources disclosed to The Nation on Saturday.

However, the ANF investigators have registered a case against the accomplice of lady smuggler and produced him before the judge of an anti-smuggling court, they said. The court sent the smuggler to jail on judicial remand, sources said.

According to sources, a team of ANF, comprised Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station ANF Dina, ASI Inzamam and Hammad, on information of an informer, conducted a raid at Gulyana Mor at 3:30pm on January 22, 2019 and held a man namely Israr Raza while he was busy in making deal with a customer. Later on, the raiding team has also arrested the lady smuggler Zari Bibi and Rukhsar Raza, the driver of the car. Some 2200 grams of Charas was also recovered from the vehicle during the course of a search by the ANF, sources said. All the three accused were taken to ANF Police Station Dina, where the investigators have freed Zari Bibi and Rukhsar Raza while a case was registered against Israr Raza.

Sources said that Zari Bibi is linked with a drug mafia operating in Peshawar. “The lady purchased Charas from Peshawar and then went Gujar Khan with Israr to smuggle it to another party,” they said.

An officer of ANF, who spoke with The Nation on condition of anonymity, said Zari claimed to be the wife of Israr and the couple had arrived Gujar Khan from Taxila. He added Israr phoned his brother Rukhsar requesting him to pick them up from Gujar Khan to the village. He said Rukhsar was released as he had no link with the drug deal. The lady was also sent home after she proved not guilty during the initial investigation, he said. He said ANF team produced the accused in a court and the judge sent him on judicial remand.

A source in police disclosed that Zari Bibi and her sons are an active member of drug mafia and Taxila police had registered cases against her sons. Police had once held her sons and sent them to Adiala Jail, he said.

DG ANF was not available for his comments.