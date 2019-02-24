Share:

Karachi (PR) - APNS President Hameed Haroon and Secretary General Sarmad Ali on behalf of the office bearers and members of the Society have expressed profound grief over the sad demise of Meraj Rasool, founder of Jasoosi Digest Publications i.e. Monthly Suspense Digest, Monthly Jasoosi Digest, Monthly Pakeeza and Monthly Sarguzisht, Karachi.

The APNS office bearers expressed their condolence and prayed that Almighty Allah may rest the departed soul in peace and give patience to bereaved colleagues and family to bear the irreparable loss. His Soyem will be held after Namaaz-e-Asr on Sunday (today) at 33-Khayaban-e-Shujaat, Phase-V, Defence, Karachi.