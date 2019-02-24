Share:

KARACHI - A medical student died Friday night after being shot during an attempted robbery near Anda Morr in North Karachi. The student, identified as Nimra, died during treatment at Jinnah hospital. According to the post-mortem report, the cause of death was a bullet wound to the head but it isn’t clear who fired the bullet. She studied at Dow Medical College. Her family says the bullet that hit her was fired by the police but the police say it was fired by a robber.

The authorities say there was a firefight with the dacoits in which one was killed and another was arrested in an injured condition. The post-mortem report confirms that the bullet that hit Nimra was fired by a small handgun. Muhammad Zaki Khan, the girl’s maternal uncle, said that from the evidence and what people are saying, it is clear that the police fired the bullet. He said if this was the case—the police firing their weapons at random without seeing who is around and who their bullets are hitting—it should be clear.

Central SSP Arif Aslam Rao says they will find out who fired the bullet that killed Nimra. He told the media an impartial investigation will be conducted and the findings will be shared with the public.

We are waiting for the final post-mortem report and the forensic evidence from the crime scene, which we will examine along with the rounds collected from the scene, he said.

Nimra was initially brought to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital but could not be treated there because they didn’t have the proper facilities. Dr Anwar, a doctor at the hospital, explained.

The exit wound was very large, he said, adding that the surgical team told the head of their department. We didn’t’ have the facilities to manage the case but JPMC does, he said. JPMC has a large neurosurgery team and a fully equipped ICU, Dr Anwar explained.

The police had been following the dacoits since Sakhi Hassan, in the jurisdiction of the Sharae Noor Jehan police station. The encounter occurred in the jurisdiction of the Sir Syed police station.

The SSP said that the policemen found out dacoits were looting people in the area and when they approached them, the dacoits opened fire at them. The officer quoted eye-witnesses as saying the robbers also fired at the police.

Addict tortures daughter to death

A pitiless man tortured to death his nine-year-old daughter here on Saturday and fled the scene after committing the murder.

Police said that accused Abdul Hakeem, a drug addict hailing from Noorani Basti of Karachi brutally tortured his nine-year-old daughter with steel rod. Due to torture, the girl was critically injured and expired before could be provide medical treatment.

The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem and the police after registering a case against the murderer of daughter started raids for his arrest.