Prime Minister’s (PM) Focal Person on Polio Eradication Babar Atta on Saturday was criticised on social media after his video interview with a TV anchor emerged exposing preferential treatment of his own sister who had refused polio drops.

Being in the news recently for registering FIR against Pakistan's most popular male actor, Fawad Khan, Atta was widely criticised for this case of nepotism on social media after this video clip made rounds.

The matter blew up social media website Twitter in less than no time after an anchor posted a clip of a brief interview with Atta regarding the countrywide ongoing polio campaign.

In the clip, Atta explains how he had to convince his sister, who is a doctor, to let her children be administered with polio drops.

However, the Twitterati was quick to jump on the fact that Atta’s sister was not booked as actor Fawad Khan was a few days earlier for the same reason, adding that the latter was not even in the country.

One twitter user, Khurram Naseer, wrote "We condemn fake claim on #FawadKhan 's driver. Babar and co was given an unjust favour. Why no action was taken when @babarbinatta 's sister rejected polio campaign? Blaming someone who is not even in town is completely illogical"

Another user @Zunairkh pointed out that it's clearly "favouritism for @BabarBinAtta 's family. When his own sister has refused to get polio vaccination for her children then Babar Atta hasn't file FIR for her refusal but in case of #FawadKhan the law seems different."

Social media users also alleged that Atta had pulled off the case against the famous actor as a “publicity stunt”. This has also raised some serious questions on the the lack of accountability of office bearers associated to such nationwide campaigns.