Runner-up Bayern Munich craved out a hard earned 1-0 win over Hertha Berlin in the 23rd round of Bundesliga on Saturday, equalling on points with front-runners Borussia Dortmund who will step into contest on Sunday.

The German record champions have reaped their third straight victory in the league as Javi Martinez' sole goal was enough to edge resilient Hertha Berlin.

The visitors from the capital grabbed a bright start on the road but Davie Selke's opener was ruled offside with 11 minutes played.

Bayern needed some time to gain a foothold into the game as Joshua Kimmich worked out the first chance for the hosts after pulling just wide from 19 meters in the 15th minute.

However, it were the visitors who continued to produce scoring opportunities as Jerome Boateng had to scratch Salomon Kalou's effort from sharp angle off the goal line on 28 minutes.

After the restart, Bayern Munich increased the pressure but Hertha Berlin continued to create the more promising chances as Joshua Kimmich had to block Davie Selke's shot on the empty goal in the 56th minute.

The hosts eventually broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute when Javi Martinez headed home James Rodriguez' corner kick.

Things went from bad to worse for Berlin as Karim Rekik received his marching orders following violent conduct and a straight red card in the 84th minute. Hence, Bayern were able to protect their narrow lead to the end.

With the result, Hertha Berlin slipped to the 10th place after extending their winless streak to two games.

Elsewhere, Wolfsburg upset third placed Borussia Monchengladbach 3-0 on the brace from Admir Mehmedi and Yannick Gerhardt's goals.

Schalke suffered their 12th defeat of the season as Onisiwo's double striker wrapped up Mainz' 3-0 win.

Freiburg showed no mercy with struggling Augsburg and crushed the "Fuggerstaedter" 5-1 on home soil and Fortuna Dusseldorf came back from behind to overcome ten-men bottom side Nuremberg 2-1.

The following fixtures are scheduled for Sunday: front-runners Borussia Dortmund host Bayer Leverkusen and bottom side Hannover face Eintracht Frankfurt.