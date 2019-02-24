Share:

LAHORE - A PML-N spokesman has said all allegations against Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif have proved false.

“No charge could be established against Shehhaz in the cases of companies, Ashiana scheme and Ramzan Sugar Mills and now the government should tell the masses where is the corruption of billions of rupees,” Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan told the media Saturday.

Ahmad asked the government to show performance instead of levelling allegations agaisnt Sharifs.

Ahmad criticised PM Imran Khan for not replying to Shehbaz Sharif legal notice on his claims of Rs 10 billion offer over Panama leaks. He called for proper cardiac treatment for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. To a question, he opposed the arrest of Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani. He said the PTI government is not likely to last long.