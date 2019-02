Share:

LAHORE - The Chehlum of late Mohammad Aslam Khan, the father of senior journalist Salman Aslam, will be held at his residence at House No 380 Block D Lahore Press Club Housing Scheme in Harbanspura on Sunday. Dua will be offered at 1:00pm. Mohammad Aslam Khan was the uncle of CFO SNGPL Amir Tufail, Atif Tufail, Rizwan Khalid, Noman Khalid, Irfan Khalid, Rizwan Afzal, Usman Afzal and Abdul Ghafoor.