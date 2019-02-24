LAHORE - The Child Protection Welfare Bureau Saturday arranged a recreational tour for children to Butterfly House. CPWB Chairman Sarah Ahmed also accompanied children. She said children’s has got opportunity to refresh themselves after going through hectic routine of yearly examinations.

Butterfly House Administration shared awareness about butterflies to students  and asked them to take care of butterflies. Sarah Ahmed said in future more study and recreational tours will be arranged for children.

 

 

 