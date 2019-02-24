Share:

Lahore - The seventh edition of the Lahore Literary Festival (LLF) continued attracting literature lovers on the second day on Saturday.

The day 2 dawned with launch of ‘From Kargil to the Coup: Events that Shook Pakistan’ by Nasim Zehra and culminated with a documentary titled ‘Koi Aashiq Kisi Mehbooba Se’.

Faiza Rana moderated the session titled ‘Punjabi Lok Geet’. PU’s Nabila Rehman and Ayesha Ali joined the discussion. Afia Aslam moderated the launch of another book ‘Bird’ by Leila Aboulela. Ameena Saiyid, Nasir Abbas Nayyar, Harris Khalique, Amar Sindhu and moderator Asif Farrukhi explored political and social consciousness in Urdu fiction and poetry.

Journalists Rania Abouzeid, Lalage Snow and Osama bin Javaid and moderator Secunder Kermani shed light on ‘Unravelling of a Cultural Haven in the Middle East’.

Dr Shahida Shah, Neelum Afridi, Akbar Hoti and Ibrar Ghar sat with moderator Kainat Khan for a session on ‘Hamza Shinwari – Literature and Sufism in KP’. Pankaj Mishra and Mohsin Hamid held deliberations on the book ‘Back to the future’. Sabyn Javeri sat with Maha Khan Phillips to talk about her book ‘Hijabistan’. Flanked by Abbas Tabish, Ahmad Ata and Adnan Baig, Shakeel Jazib moderated the session ‘Jadeed Shayeri ke Ufaq’, showcasing the talent from Urdu’s contemporary poetry.

Hameed Haroon and Ayesha Jalal held a discussion on ‘Between Remembrance and Forgetting: History as Freedom’. Zarrar Saeed, Mirza Waheed talked about upcoming book ‘Tell Her Everything’. Afshin Shahi, Vali Mahlouji and Kamin Mohammadi sat with Shahrbanou Tadjbakhsh to discuss the vibrant youth of Iran and its expressions in activism, art, literature and other realms. On the theme of Decoding Iran, Shahrbanou Tadjbakhsh shed light on people of Pakistan going to Turkey via Iran and Iranian people’s desire of make it to Delhi via Pakistan though they don’t know much about each other. Parveen Kennedy with Nayyar Ali Dada spoke on cultural capital at the session ‘My Lahore’.

On The Crying Game, Iqra Aziz, Atiqa Odho and moderator Fifi Haroon discussed as to why TV serials magnify women’s woes.

Author Sanam Meher joined Amar Sindhu, Ammara Athar and moderator Salima Hashmi at the launch of the book ‘A woman like her’.

Katherine Schofield and musician Rakae Jamil talked about music at the ‘Music and the Mughal Twilight from Aurangzeb to Bahadur Shah Zafar’ session. Nasreen Rehman moderated the session on HM Naqvi’s book titled ‘The Selected Works of Abdullah the Cossack’. Christopher Merrill joined the moderator. Naqvi also shared his journey as a writer at the sitting.

Adeela Suleman, Naazish Ataullah and Ambereen Karamat sat with moderator Rabeya Jalil to discuss the political and personal in the art of Lahore-based Farida Batool.