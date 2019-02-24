Share:

ISLAMABAD: Former first class cricketer and PCB coach Shahid Javed, known as Poppy, who died of cardiac arrest was laid to rest at Eidgah graveyard on Saturday. People from all walks of life, including cricketers, coaches, sports journalists and officials attended the funeral held at Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium. 50-year-old Shahid Javed had represented Rawalpindi Region and Habib Bank in first class cricket and was presently assistant coach with Sialkot Region. He was watching cricket matches at Pindi Stadium, when he suffered heart attack and was rushed to Rawlapindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) but could not survive. Shahid was younger brother of former first class players Zahid Javed, Nasir Javed and uncle of RISJA president Afzal Javed. PCB chief Ehsan Mani, IPC Minister Fahmida Mirza, DG PSB Arif Ibrahim, Test cricketers Shoaib Akhtar, Sohail Tanveer, Umar Gul, Yasir Arafat, Islamabad Regional Cricket Association President Shakil Shaikh, Rawalpindi Regional Cricket Association interim committee chairman Ashraf Hussain and others have sent their condolence messages to the family and expressed their deep grief and sorrow over his death.