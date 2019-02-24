Share:

islamabad - Filth depot set up in the plot adjacent to Government Boys High School Dhok Cheragh Din has posed hazards to teachers and students of the school.

Teachers, students and their parents have voiced strong protest against turning plot into filth depot as the stench from the filth that continues to engulf the school the whole day long has made it next to impossible for the students to concentrate on their studies in their class rooms.

The flies carrying filth from this depot go on transmitting it to the students sitting in the class rooms. The battalions upon battalions flies are always seen poised to launch buzzing offences in the class rooms disrupting the study environment.