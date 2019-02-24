Share:

Cricket is a popular game in Pakistan. People watch it both in stadiums and on T.V with great keen and interest, especially when Pakistan cricket team plays against its opponent international team. Because of such following, the youth is interested in playing cricket for the country to make a name for themselves.

Ever since its inception in Pakistan, cricket has produced exceptional cricketers for Pakistan. Some of them include Hafeez Kardar, Hanif Muhammad, Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, Asif Iqbal, Zaheer Abbas, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Saeed Anwar, Aamir Sohail, Inzamam-ul –Haq, Muhammad Yousuf, Younis Khan, Rashid Latif and Moin Khan, etc. All of these players made a mark in cricket only when they were given a chance by the selectors and they cashed it with their tremendous talent. All these players hailed from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Urban Sindh (from Karachi only).

Interior Sindh and Balochistan have always been neglected by the selectors of national cricket team as far as the question of selecting young and talented cricketers from these areas is concerned. In all the seventy-one years of cricket history of Pakistan, neither a Sindhi nor a Balochi youth has been considered and accordingly selected for the national cricket team by the selectors despite having tremendous cricket talent.

This situation has created a great sense of deprivation and frustration amongst all those talented young cricketers of interior Sindh and Balochistan who want to represent their country in the national cricket team. I would request prime minister Imran Khan (who himself has remained to be a great cricketer and currently is the chief patron of Pakistan Cricket Board as well) to direct the cricket board officials to explore the hidden cricket talent of the youth in interior Sindh and Balochistan and accordingly selecting them in the national cricket team.

In this way, they won’t feel a sense of deprivation and they too can contribute towards the glorification of Pakistan by performing well in the national cricket team.

ABDUL SAMAD SAMO,

Karachi, February 1.