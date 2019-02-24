Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in Punjab led by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has approved the e-rozgar programme.

In the first phase, technical and non-technical training will be provided to 25,000 students across Punjab, The Nation has learnt.

The programme was started by the last government of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in Punjab. With positive feedback about the program, it has succeeded to continue under the new leadership in Punjab. So far, dedicated labs have been set up in 25 districts of Punjab where PITB trainers are providing technology-enabled solutions to educated but unemployed youth to tap the national and international market in freelancing.

Hina Saddique from Faisalabad graduated from the e-rozgar programme. She told The Nation, “I completed e-rozgar training in 2016 and now I’m earning $6,077 monthly.” Hina said she was completely unaware of the concept of earning money from freelancing. “My brother enrolled my name for training. It all started then and liberated me from financial dependence on others,” she said.

“I am working in a private bank and also continuing my freelancing. My colleagues are also interested in getting training from e-rozgar programme. I did M.Com Finance and I’m now providing freelance services on digital marketing, business planning and business proposal writing in Pakistan and around the world,” she said.

“I found freelancing an opportunity for girls to earn money while working from home,” she said.

Adeel Afzal completed his freelance training at Comsats Sahiwal and he is now earning $4,500 a month.

According to PITB Director General e-Governance Sajid Latif, “Earning through freelancing websites is one the fastest growing job market in the world. PITB has planned to give training to 25,000 students in the first phase and in the next phase 70,000 students would be given freelance training in public-private partnership.

“We have planned to establish 40 e-rozgar centres in 36 districts of Punjab. As many as 25 centres are operational and so far students have earned Rs85 million,” he said.

There are four women training centres in Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot and Lahore and one more will be complete soon. “We will be inaugurating this centre before March 23 this year,” Sajid said.

He added: “The programme is catering to the strata of the educated but unemployed graduates and aims to reduce the rate of unemployment by encouraging self-employment through internet-based freelance work opportunities.”

According to the latest data, the highest earning e-rozgar co-centre is PU Centre, which has earned $63,522 so far. The highest earning centre for women is Government College Women University, Faisalabad, which has earned $41,494 so far.

Students can get free of cost training in three course racks including technical (coding, website development), non-technical (blogging, content writing, digital marketing) and creative design (graphic design, logo design, concept design, website design).