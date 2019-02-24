Share:

ISLAMABAD - The fake doctor arrested from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) was working in the hospital with the joint connivance of two Post Graduate Trainee (PGT) students of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU), inquiry report revealed on Saturday.

The inquiry report recommended that hospital administration was aware of the illegal practice, but it deliberately ignored it.

The hospital administration compromised the illegal practice because one PGT supporting the fake practice of Fida Hussain was the son of a general and other was the son of a senior doctor at PIMS, said the inquiry report.

The Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) following the recommendations of the Senate Standing Committee on health had initiated the inquiry to probe the matter of fake doctors working at PIMS.

A fake doctor Fida Hussain was working in the Emergency Accidental Center (EAC) of PIMS and was caught and handed over to police in the month of September last year.

The inquiry committee of NHS comprising Joint Secretary Health Azra Jamali, Deputy Secretary Sana-ul-Islam and Deputy Director NHS, Dr. Atya Aabroo completed and submitted its inquiry on the matter.

The committee found that PG Dr. Hassan Khan and Dr. Uzair Khan both of Plastic Surgery department were involved in facilitating Fida Hussain to work as a doctor in the hospital as their replacement.

According to the inquiry report available with The Nation, sixteen staff members including doctors and officials were interviewed to probe the matter.

The committee in its recommendations said that “It has been strongly felt that overall administration of the hospital/department was aware of these wrongdoings but was being callous in not taking any punitive action to favor the 02doctors, a son of a General and another son of a senior doctor of PIMS”.

The committee recommended that SZABMU shall expel both the postgraduate under trainee doctors, Hassan Khan and Uzair Khan immediately from the program, and disciplinary action should be initiated against the then registrar of SZABMU.

The inquiry revealed that the registrar SZABMU had granted the admission to Dr. Uzair Khan in university on the basis of forged/tempered No Objection Certificate (NOC).

The inquiry also urged to issue a warning to Head of Department (HoD) Plastic surgery for deliberate ignorance of the issue and not reporting the matter against the accused doctors.

It also recommended verifying entire induction process of PG trainee doctors in the hospital.

The inquiry committee in its report found that the accused Fida Hussain was visiting EAC, room No14, i.e Minor Operation Theatre (OT), unauthorized and wrongfully.

The report said that shift supervisor Mr. Khaqan had caught Fida Hussain as he failed to prove his identity as a doctor and was handed over to police.

“Dr. M. Hassan Khan, PG, went to police station to get Mr. Hussain (fake doctor) released from police custody. He introduced himself in the police station as the son of a General, who at that time was Pakistan Ambassador to Brunei and not as a trainee doctor in PIMS,” the report said.

The report said that fake doctor Fida Hussain used to work with Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery PG doctors in an emergency in night shifts especially with Dr. Hassan and Dr. Uzair.

It said that Dr. Hassan and Dr. Uzair frequently left their place of duty in emergency and some other person like Fida Hussain used to do duty for them and reportedly they also used to pay money to Fida Hussain for working on their place.

The report added that the doctors at Plastic Surgery department had a misunderstanding that the accused was a student of College of Medical Technology (CMT) and deputed to assist in minor OT. In fact, the accused had been expelled from college long ago. The report also mentioned that induction of Dr. Uzair into plastic surgery program of SZABMU was also illegal as he was wrongly shifted to PIMS from Sheikh Zayed Postgraduate Medical Institute (SZPMI), Lahore.

He neither passed /appeared in entry test and joined PIMS while also produced tampered NOC produced on 10-7-2015.

The inquiry committee also found that both the postgraduate trainee doctors conducted foreign visits without obtaining NOC from PIMS. Dr. Hassan Khan remained absent for a period of 63 days and Dr. Uzair Khan remained absent for 126 days.

Acting HOD Plastic Surgery Department Dr. Abdul Khaliq Malik in his statement given to the inquiry report said that he had advised Dr. Uzair to stop his private practice as he was not competent enough. And even after verbal warnings, he was found absent on his night duty in the night shift and some other doctor was working in his place.

The report said that Dr. Uzair was running a private practice of Plastic and Reconstruction Surgery in Rawalpindi at a Medicare by the name of ESTHETICARE in violation of rules and regulations.

He also said about Dr. Hassan Khan that he was a blue-eyed PG doctor who has attitude and behavior problems and was also found absent from the place of duty during the evening and night rounds.

It said that In-charge, evening emergency and head of plastic surgery failed to develop a mechanism for checking attendance and performance of duties as per roaster.

According to the report, both PGTs Dr. Hassan Khan and Dr. Uzair Khan have felt sorry about their actions.