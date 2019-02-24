Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s official visit to Japan has been cancelled.

Qureshi had to visit Japan from February 24 to 27 to hold a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Japan over international issues, including the bilateral relations.

According to sources, the decision to call off the visit taken with consultation of the Japanese officials. The new schedule of the foreign minister’s visit will be announced after mutual consultations, the sources added.

Qureshi was scheduled to hold important discussions and meetings with various Japanese dignitaries including Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Foreign Minister Taro Kono. He was also set to deliver a speech at Japan Institute of International Affairs and interact with Japanese intelligentsia.

The new schedule of the foreign minister’s visit to Japan would be announced soon, the sources said.

Japan, a key economic partner of Pakistan, has made important contributions in supporting Pakistan’s development efforts over the years. It was expected that the visit would provide an opportunity to both sides to discuss bilateral relations in detail as well as issues of regional and global importance.