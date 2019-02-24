Share:

ISLAMABAD - The coalition partners will once again take up their concerns with the government as so far their reservations have not been addressed.

Both major allied partners - MQM-P and BNP-Mengal have different kind of reservations with the incumbent government, background discussions with the treasury benches lawmakers revealed. The government, engaged in resolving multiple challenges on economic and other fronts, has also been facing immense pressure from both its partners about their demands. MQM-P, the biggest partner of PTI’s government, is demanding ‘due share’ in the recently formed parliamentary bodies.

They, in their meetings with senior members of PTI, have conveyed them to give one more ministry and chairmanship of standing committee of the National Assembly. Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser recently announced formation of most of the standing committees of the National Assembly.

The MQM-P, sources said, is expecting from the government to give one more portfolio of federal ministry to the party. They have also asked the government to give chairmanship of at least two standing committees.

Although the government side has assured to address their concerns, yet still there was no progress on it. The MQM-P has also recently threatened not to become part of any National Assembly standing committee, if the grievances were not addressed.

Talking to The Nation, MQM-P’s senior lawmaker Aminul Haq said that his party members were in contact with government about their reservations. “MQM-P members are holding talks...They (MQM-P) are being ensured to address their reservations soon,” said the MQM-P MNA.

MQM-P has also serious concerns for not accommodating their party members from lower house of parliament in the standing committees of their own choices.

On the other hand, BNP-Mengal led by Sardar Akhtar Mengal is waiting for early implementation of their six-point demand.

The six points of a political party from Balochistan are related to recovery of missing persons, economic and social progress and prosperity, welfare of the people of Balochistan, elimination of corruption and ensuring transparency.

BNP-Mengal Chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal, who has not demanded any federal ministry from the government, has been forcing the government in and outside the parliament to ensure implementation of these six points.

Talking to The Nation, BNP-Mengal MNA Muhammad Hashim said that some of the missing persons have been recovered. “We (BNP-Mengal) are not satisfied with these recoveries as we have shared a long list about it,” said a member of treasury benches.

They, he said, understand the engagements of the government but six months have been passed. “We have only asked the government to ensure implementation of our demands as soon as possible,” he said.

BNP-Mengal had earlier expressed reservations with the government for not taking them into confidence on different matters related to Balochistan.

Political gurus said that the government side would make all maximum efforts to address reservations of its allied partners as they cannot afford their annoyance. The PTI, they said, is in dire need of coalition partners’ support to maintain majority in the National Assembly.

While the grand opposition has already threatened to destabilise the incumbent government. The treasury benches of the National Assembly have also been facing tough time from opposition almost every day.