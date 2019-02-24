Share:

LAHORE - Hafeezur Rehman of the Asma Jahangir Penal was elected president of the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) in the annual elections of the bar on Saturday.

Rehman secured 3,871 votes and defeated Khadim Hussain Qaisar of the Hamid Khan Penal who won 2,391 votes. Sajid Bashir Sheikh of the Latif Khosa Panel bagged 1,225 votes.

Vice president’s slot was won by Kabir Ahmed Chaudhry who scored 2,304 votes. General secretary’s post was won by Fiaz Ahmed Ranjha who grabbed 5,946 votes. Other candidates for the slot of general secretary were Sohail Ahmad (1,525 votes) and Tariq Farooq (1,241 votes). Finance secretary’s post was won by Ansar Jamil Gujjar who got 5,370 votes.

Supporters of the winning candidates danced to drumbeats and distributed sweets to fellow lawyers. Lawyers presented bouquets and wished Rehman good luck. Lawyers expressed the hope that the newly elected president would work for betterment of lawyers and resolve their issues. Strict security measures were taken by police for the elections.

The total number of LHCBA voters in Punjab is 16,262. Biometric system was used by voters this year. Polling for the annual general elections of LHCBA was held on the premises of the Lahore High Court. The Latif Khosa Group was supported by the PPP, Asma Jahangir Group by the PML-N, ANP, MQM, JI and JUI-F and the Hamid Khan Group by the ruling PTI.