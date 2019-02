Share:

Process for submitting Hajj applications under Government Hajj Scheme at fourteen designated banks will start from tomorrow, which will continue till 6th of next month.

According to Hajj policy released by the Ministry of Religious Affairs, 1,84,210 Pakistani pilgrims will perform Hajj this year.

The selection of hujjaj under Government Scheme will be made through computerized balloting on 8th of the next month.