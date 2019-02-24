Share:

KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Kanwar Naveed Jameel Saturday said that if India starts a war, Pakistani forces would beat them inside their country by crossing the borders.

Addressing a protest demonstration against India’s aggression in Jammu and Kashmir, Jameel said that Pakistanis want this region to be peaceful but at the same time our forces are quite capable to give befitting reply to India. “Every other day, India violates ceasefire at line of control. If it starts war, Pakistan forces would teach it a lesson. India claims to be the largest democracy but actually it is the most biased country,” he added.

The MQM-P leader was of the view that Muslims are being harassed and killed in riots in almost every province of India especially Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Bengal. He said that we are no afraid of threats hurled by India as our forces know very well how to defend our beloved motherland.

“The successors of Pakistan’s founders have proved that we all are united for Kashmir cause by participating in large numbers,” he added. Jameel said that it is matter of shame for India that it accuses Pakistan of terror activities being carried out by their own citizens, adding that several separatist movement are being carried out there. “India is accusing Pakistan just to hide their internal failure,” he said while adding that the freedom movement of Kashmiris is being suppressed.

The MQM-P Deputy Convener and Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar said the participants of the protest are the heirs of Pakistan’s founders. “Our forefathers had created Pakistan and we will defend it,” he said and added that no one could defeat the country having such brave nation. Akhtar demanded of the United Nations and international community to take notice of human rights’ violation in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

During the protest the resolutions condemning the massacre of Indian forces were also adopted. “This demonstration exposes the real face of so-called secular India and expresses solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

We demand that Kashmiris should be given the right to self determination. This demonstration warns India not to consider our desire for peace as weakness. Our nation along with armed forces is quite capable to give befitting reply to India. We refute the allegations of harbouring Pulwama attackers and demand of the United Nations to send its observers at the LOC to ascertain cease fire violation being made by Indian forces,” the resolutions read.