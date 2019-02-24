Share:

LAHORE - Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood said Saturday that justice was the fundamental principle of the state of Madinah.

“No state can be functional without ensuring justice. A uniform syllabus should be enforced in Pakistan and everyone should study the same. One should be well awared of the history in order to understand the challenges confronting the country. It is a matter of satisfaction that the Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust has focused the youth of the nation” he said while speaking as chief guest at the concluding session of three-day 11th Nazaria-i-Pakistan Conference.

He appreciated the Trust for putting forward a strategy on the problems faced by the country. He said over 20 million children are out of school in Pakistan and they are being pushed back by the system, which is unjust. The present government is making efforts to bring those children to schools and a pilot project has been launched in Islamabad. Soon it will be expanded to the whole of country, he added.

He said the literacy rate in Pakistan is 58 percent and the government has a mission to improve it. The number of children studying at the elite schools is 400,000 who are far ahead of those studying at normal schools. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is trying to introduce a uniformed education system in the country, he added. He said a national curriculum council has been constituted with representation from all walks of life to develop national consensus. Among others who spoke on the occasion included Mian Farooq Altaf, Senator Waleed Iqbal, Ejaz Ahmed Ch, Professor Humayun Ahsan and others.