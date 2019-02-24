Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister has approved posting of senior neurosurgeon Prof Khalid Mahmood as head of first dedicated centre for neurology, Punjab Institute of Neurosciences.

The specialised healthcare and medical education secretary is likely to issue a notification in this regard on Monday (tomorrow).

A four-member search committee headed by Vice Chancellor of King Edward Medical University (KEMU) Prof Khalid Masood Gondal shortlisted three neurosurgeons from a list of 10 senior most neurosurgeons in the province, putting name of Prof Khalid Mahmood on top of the list for the first ever executive director of the institute after getting autonomous status.

Other members of the search committee constituted on the direction of the chief justice of Pakistan included ex-principal of the Postgraduate Medical Institute/Ameer-ud-Din Medical College Prof Anjum Habib Vohra, Head of Neurology at KEMU/Mayo Hospital Prof Athar Javed and one representative of of the SH&ME secretary.

The committee had placed name of Head of Neurosurgery Unit-1, PGMI/AMC, Prof Rizwan Masood Butt on number two and that of Head of Neurosurgery KEMU/Mayo Hospital Prof Shehzad Shamas on number three for the top slot of autonomous PINS, previously a part of Lahore General Hospital.

Complying with the direction of CJP given during his visit of LGH in June 2018, the Punjab Cabinet has approved giving autonomous status to PINS after fulfilling the legal requirements of approval from the Law Department.

Prof Khalid Mahmood, Fellow of Royal College of Surgeons of Glasgow, has previously worked as Principal PGMI/AMC. His expertise is in endoscopic brain surgery, complex spinal and endoscopic disc surgery and minimal invasive brain tumors surgery while patient remains awake. He is pioneer of Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) technique for Parkinson’s disease. He worked in the UK leading hospitals for years, starting his career as Senior House Office and reaching to the level of Senior Registrar Neurosurgery. After getting certification and doing intercollegiate Board in Neurosurgery in 1998, he chose to return back to Pakistan in 1999. He had served as Assistant Professor of Neurosurgery at KEMU from 1999 till 2005, Associate Professor at PGMI/LGH from 2005-2012 and then professor at same institution. He served as Project Director of PINS from 2014-16 and as Principal PGMI/LGH from July 2015 to August 2016.

Establishment of a dedicated institute for neurology was suggested by some prominent neurosurgeons over a decade ago for reducing burden on LGH taking neurology cases not only from Lahore but from across the country.

PPGMI/LGH has been run by Prof Nazir Ahmed, Prof Tariq Salahuddin, Prof Anjum Habib Vohra and Prof Khalid Mahmood, after the idea was floated.

PINS will have separate faculty and provide postgraduate training to 120 doctors annually. PINS deals in 10 disciplines including Neurosurgery, Neurology, Neurophysiology, Neuropathology, Paeds Surgery, Spinal Surgery, Anaesthesia, Radiology and Speech Therapy all under one roof in a 10 storey purpose built building. The facilities include parking for 100 cars in two basements, four Neurosurgery Units (50-bed each), three High Dependency Units (three-bed each), a state-of-the-art Spinal Unit (the only such facility in public sector), 10 well equipped modern Operation Theatres, a skill lab and conference room with a capacity to accommodate 500 guests.