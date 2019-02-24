Share:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister (CM), Mahmood Khan has said that the provincial government has chalked out a comprehensive plan for the overall development and prosperity of merged tribal areas of the province.

The Chief Minister stated this while speaking during a briefing given to him by Advisor to CM Ajmal Wazir on merged districts in Peshawar on Saturday.

Mahmood Khan said that the tribal region was becoming a hub of economic activities which will lead to economic stability in tribal districts.

He said good governance based on merit will help resolve people's problems on priority basis.

Mahmood Khan said he will visit Waziristan soon for announcing some major development projects in communication sector including launching of 3G and 4G internet services for the area.