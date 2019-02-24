Share:

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan says the government has chalked out a comprehensive plan for the overall development and prosperity of tribal areas.

He said this during a briefing given by Advisor to Chief Minister on merged districts Ajmal Wazir in Peshawar today.

The chief minister said the tribal region is becoming a hub of economic activities which will lead to economic stability in tribal districts.

He said good governance based on merit will help resolve people's problems on priority basis.

Mahmood Khan said he will visit Waziristan soon for announcing some major development projects in communication sector including launching of 3G and 4G internet services for the area.