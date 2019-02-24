Share:

LONDON - Mounting troubles at Kraft Heinz , revealed late on Friday with a triple-punch of bad news, call into question its reliance on cost-cutting as a way to generate profit growth. Shares of Kraft Heinz fell 27 percent on Friday to their lowest level since the 2015 merger of the eponymous cheese and ketchup makers that formed the world’s fifth-largest food and drinks company.

Late on Friday, it revealed a $15.4 billion write-down tied to its Kraft and Oscar Mayer brands, slashed its dividend by about a third and disclosed an SEC investigation of its procurement accounting practices.