Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Development Authority is going to start playgroup classes in LDA Model Girls High School Gulshan e Ravi Campus from March 11. LDA Model Girls High School Gulshan Ravi Campus Principal Mussarat Jahan said that the Education Wing and Director Education Ghulam Murtaza have given approval to initiate playgroup which was the longstanding demand of the school.

“Our school has designed up-to-the-mark classes keeping in view the contemporary trends and demands for classrooms,” she added.