Kylian Mbappe overcame early disappointment to score twice in the second half as Paris Saint-Germain sailed past Nimes 3-0 at home in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Despite seeing a pair of goals disallowed for offside and handball respectively, Mbappe improved his scoring tally to 22 goals as the leader of the campaign. Christopher Nkunku's brilliant finish moved the hosts ahead before the break.

Nimes captain Anthony Briancon headed over the bar in the 20th minute. Eight minutes earlier, PSG defender Layvin Kurzawa had just shot wide.

Mbappe should have expected his first goal to arrive in the first half. After a close-range attempt was denied by goalkeeper Paul Bernadoni, the 20-year-old sensation rounded Bernadoni and easily put the ball into the goal in the 38th minute, only to see the linesman raise flag for offside before that was controversially ruled out by the referee.

Nkunku beat the offside trap, cleverly collected Marco Verratti's pass for his deadlock-breaking goal two minutes later.

Mbappe was dealt further blow to open his scoring sheet on the stroke of half-time. He latched on to Thiago Silva's header on a corner to hit the target, but it turned out to be a handball, which resulted in a yellow card.

Three more attempts from Mbappe after the restart failed to add advantage for PSG, either wide or saved by Bernadoni.

The Frenchman deservedly accomplished it by sidefooting Juan Bernat's left-flank cross in the 69th minute. He was released by Nkunku to score the 22nd league goal this season with one minute from time.

According to Opta, at 20 years, two months and three days, Mbappe becomes the youngest player to have reached 50-goal milestone in Ligue 1 over the last 45 seasons.

Maintaining 100 percent of home winning record in the league, PSG have extended their advantage over the closest follower Lille, who drew 1-1 at Strasbourg on Friday, to 17 points with one fewer match played.