Share:

Leo Messi wrote another chapter in his book of brilliance on Saturday as he scored a hat-trick and set up Luis Suarez for another goal to help FC Barcelona twice come back from behind to win 4-2 away to Sevilla.

The Argentinean striker was the difference against a rival who were just 23 minutes away from a win which would have left the Liga Santander title race wide open.

As things now stand, Barca lead Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, who both play on Sunday by 11 and 12 points respectively, a week ahead of their league trip to Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Barca coach Ernesto Valverde brought Samuel Umtiti back into his side after the center-back's several months out through injury, with former Sevilla defender Clement Lenglet (who is a booking off suspension) on the bench.

Sevilla opened the scoring in an entertaining first half thanks to Jesus Navas, who found space down the Barca left to cross the ball past Marc Andre Ter Stegen.

The lead didn't last for long before Messi equalized with what is a candidate for goal of the season. Ivan Rakitic crossed from the left and the Argentinean's first time volley left keeper Tomas Vacilic helpless in the Sevilla goal.

Defender Gabriel Mercado restored Sevilla's lead four minutes from halftime after good work from Pablo Sarabia saw the midfielder reach the goal line before pulling the ball back for Mercado to sweep home.

Valverde made two changes at the start of the second half with Ousmane Dembele and Sergi Roberto on for Arturo Vidal and Nelson Semedo and Barca took more control of the ball.

Suarez had a penalty appeal turned down after he was caught by Sergi Gomez, but despite the VAR and replays showing there was contact, referee Mateu Lahoz decided to give a corner.

Messi equalized for Barca not long afterwards with another neatly placed shot from outside of the area into the top corner of the goal.

He then saw Vacilic tip over another effort from outside of the area, before once again showing his goalscoring instinct by latching into a deflected shot from Carles Alena and clipping it over the already committed Vacilic to complete his hat-trick, putting Barca ahead just 5 minutes from time.

Fran Vazquez went close to making it 3-3 but fired just over before Messi turned provider in injury time with a pass for Suarez to round off the scoring with a lob over the Sevilla keeper.