GUJRAT - Multilingualism brings people closer together and promotes love, respect, and compassion in world’s multicultural societies, linguists at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat (UoG) said as they celebrated International Mother Tongue Day the other day.

The Centre for Languages and Translation Studies (CeLTS) organised a host of cultural activities in regional languages including a cake-cutting ceremony to mark the occasion. CeLTS students enthralled the audience with their scintillating on-stage performance in the rendition of a Punjabi play.

CeLTS chairperson Dr Ghulam Ali along with Dr Muhammad Nawaz, Dr Arshad Laghari, Dr Riyaz Mangrio, Razai Mustafa, and Asst Prof Javed Iqbal highlighted the importance of mother tongue on the occasion. They spoke in different regional languages and underlined their literary and cultural impact on the region.

“A child’s early formative years in school are very crucial because the process of concept formulation takes place at this very age. No other language can serve the purpose better than one’s own mother tongue. We must promote multilingualism which will eventually give rise to a caring, loving and peaceful society by bringing people from different strata closer together,” Dr Ghulam Ali told the participants.

“Our mother tongue is the most significant part of our identity and should never be looked upon as a source of abject humiliation. Multilingualism is a force that can be used to harness various social and economic benefits,” Dr Ghulam Ali said.

A cake was cut at the end of the ceremony. Dr Ghulam Ali thanked all the participants for actively participating in the mother tongue day celebrations.