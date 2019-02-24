Share:

KARACHI - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Moulana Fazlur Rehman Saturday said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was formed to victimise the politicians and now it was dangerous for economy of the country.

Addressing ‘Meet the Press’ here at the Karachi Press Club, Fazl said the NAB was established to take revenge from the political opponents, adding that if the anti-corruption watchdog continues acting in this way, nobody would invest in Pakistan. “Due to this attitude of the NAB officials, the bureaucrats are so afraid that they are not willing to work on any project,” he added.

Speaking on the arrest of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, the JUI-F chief stated that a person’s post should also be kept in mind while arresting. “The women of Durrani’s family were also interrogated on gun point by the NAB officials. The bureau was established for humiliating the politicians on the name of accountability,” said Fazl-ur-Rehman.

Taking a jab at the federal government, he said that the PTI had promised to give five million jobs but thousands of persons went jobless as ‘economic murders’ were on the rise during last few months. “They are not capable enough to run affairs of Gali or Mohalla,” he said and added that the real mandate of the people was stolen in the general elections 2018. The JUI-F chief said they would never accept ‘manipulated’ results of the polls, adding that new elections are the only solution for the issues. Speaking on the rise of Haj fares, he said the increase was made from nowhere and demanded of the government to restore the subsidy on Haj.

He said that it was not ideal time to make amendments in the constitution, apprehending that this would create severe difficulties for the country. “Current environment of the country does not allow reformation of the constitution,” he added.