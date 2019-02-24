Share:

OKARA - The entire nation stands with the armed forces of Pakistan to give a jaw breaking response to any aggressor. This was stated by Sheikh Ghufran Ilahi, Chemist’s Admin GEO Group, and joint secretary Rana Shakil here on Saturday. They appreciated Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor for conveying a clear message to India. They said that Pakistan was founded in the name of Islam, and enemy’s designs could bring no damage to the country. They said that India had crossed the limit of brutalities in held Kashmir.

POLICE NAB SEVEN KITE FLYERS

Police, during a crackdown, arrested seven kite flyers and recovered kites and string rolls from their possession. However, many kite flyers managed to escape.

Police arrested Ghulam Fareed of Shamsia Colony, Shafiq of Kot Nihal Singh, Nadeem Sajid of Ilyas Park, Khaliq and Ali of Samadpura, and Ramazan of Ghaziabad. So far, police have arrested more than 100 kite flyers and sellers. District Police Officer Athar Ismail said while talking to media that police would not tolerate kite flying and selling at any cost, and they would be dealt with sternly.